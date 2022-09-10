GOWANDA — The music of Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and classic country is alive and well in Western New York with the outlaw country tribute band WailOn.
Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater will host WailOn at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for a special performance in memory of former Little Valley Central School superintendent Tim Wisniewski.
WailOn was created and led by Chris Wisniewski, son of Tim. The family lived in both Frewsburg and Little Valley, where Chris graduated in 1988. Tim Wisniewski was a principal in the Ashville BOCES for many years in addition to being superintendent at Little Valley.
Tim Wisniewski was a big fan of “Waylon and Willie,” so Chris grew up listening to them play around the house regularly. The family moved from Western New York in 1988. Sadly, Tim was taken by an early onset of Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration — which presents similar to Alzheimer’s — in 2017.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Association for Frontal Temporal Lobe Degeneration. A representative from the Association for Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration will be available at the theater to provide more information about this terrible disease.
Chris Wisniewski and WailOn are proud to play for friends and family in the area in memory of Tim and will donate all merchandise sales to the AFTD. They look forward to seeing many friends and family at the show.
The Nashville-quality tribute show hosted by the Hollywood is dedicated to celebrating the classic country sounds of the 1960s and ’70s, as embodied by country superstar Waylon Jennings and his band, the Waylors.
WailOn has pulled together some of the world’s best players to pay loving homage to the music Waylon and his band produced. The electrifying stage show features top-notch musicians who have played with members of Lynard Skynard, Government Mule, Levon Helm and The Band, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Chet Atkins, Bonnie Raitt and many more.
Tickets are $22 each and available at Honk’s Grape & Grain, Jesse’s Home and Gifts, McCormack’s Hardware, Brenda at Community Bank, NA and gowandahollywoodtheater.com.