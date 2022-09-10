Country concert in memory of LV superintendent planned for Gowanda theater

The outlaw country tribute band WailOn will perform Saturday at Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater in memory of a former Little Valley school superintendent and father of WailOn frontman, Chris Wisniewski.

 WailOn photo

GOWANDA — The music of Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and classic country is alive and well in Western New York with the outlaw country tribute band WailOn.

Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater will host WailOn at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for a special performance in memory of former Little Valley Central School superintendent Tim Wisniewski.

