Empty storefronts line one side of the main entryway into the Olean Center Mall. Owners Olean Town Centre report they are working on an $18.48 million redevelopment project to renovate the mall and build a four-story, 60-unit senior living facility on the downtown site.

OLEAN — Aldermen will be taking a road trip to see what’s in store for the Olean Center Mall.

The Common Council, in place of the committee meetings typically held the third Tuesday of the month, will head to the Rochester area to visit a site previously developed by the new owner of the mall. The members will meet at noon at the Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Centre Parkway, at the former Irondequoit Mall.

