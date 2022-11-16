OLEAN — Aldermen will be taking a road trip to see what’s in store for the Olean Center Mall.
The Common Council, in place of the committee meetings typically held the third Tuesday of the month, will head to the Rochester area to visit a site previously developed by the new owner of the mall. The members will meet at noon at the Irondequoit Community Center, 450 Skyview Centre Parkway, at the former Irondequoit Mall.
“We’re going to review the community center — Angelo Ingrassia invited the council to come and view it,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, noting that Ingrassia is the leading force behind a planned renovation at the Olean Center Mall.
Under the state’s Open Meeting Law, any time three council members are present to discuss council business is classified as a meeting and subject to the legal requirements — including notification, open doors, and minutes of any votes taken.
Operating under Olean Town Centre LLC, Ingrassia led the effort to purchase the Olean Center Mall in December 2021 from the original developer Zamias for just under $6 million.
The mall opened to much fanfare in 1977, but began to decline in the 1990s as retail shifted to the West End of the city and later came under pressure from online shopping.
A similar decline was seen at the Irondequoit Mall, which opened in 1990 but saw every store close in 2008. It was sold at a sheriff’s auction in 2016 and was redeveloped.
A senior housing project drew more than 1,000 applicants when it opened in 2021, and a $9.5 million community center has also been established.
In Olean, a roughly $17 million project is planned to add more than 60 senior apartments to a new building on the former Bon-Ton site. In addition, a first phase project seeking state aid aims to demolish the Bon-Ton store and renovate the interior of the mall. The phase is expected to cost $2.7 million.
Aiello said there have been some rudimentary discussions on a similar public-private partnership, but it is too early to tell if such a project would even be part of the mall’s redevelopment, let alone what it would look like.
“That could spur some talks if (the council) like it,” Aiello said.
