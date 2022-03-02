OLEAN — Upgrades are needed at Forness Park, but aldermen want to learn more about the costs and benefits before setting aside funds.
The Common Council’s finance committee discussed a $50,000 seed fund for work at the park, but did not forward any resolutions to the full council for the allocation.
During a Youth and Recreation committee meeting — the first in five years — a ward-by-ward review of recreation facilities was begun which spent time detailing Forness park operations. Committee chairwoman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted the park has 10 baseball and softball fields used by various kickball, baseball, softball and midget football groups, as well as two playgrounds, two pavilions, three parking areas and a large pond area — all of which draw users.
“There's probably a couple hundred people down there for these softball games,” Witte said.
She estimated — based on the number of players and the number of games per week currently running at the park — around $30,000 is spent in the community every week when the fields are in use, mostly by players and family members going out to eat or shop before and after games.
“If we encourage more people to use it, it will bring in even more revenue,” she said.
In 2021, she noted a proposal to set aside $50,000 for seed funds for a Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation grant was discussed. Originally included in the 2021-22 city budget, the funding request was later dropped.
Jason Panus, R-2, said he has been waiting for three years on a more unified project at the park, including details about what work could be done to improve the existing facilities.
“I’m all for having more investment down at Forness,” he said, adding that he looks forward to a briefing on possible grants and projects.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that upgrades at the park could help bring more people — and money — into Olean.
“A lot of those people, Linda said, are people who come in from outside the city,” Crawford said, adding he would like more information about what grants could be sought now with the seed funds, as well as a better review of what would be included in a project.
In addition, “if we commit to investing in the park, how much more revenue will be brought in?” he asked. “It has to be self-sustainable. If we invest money into it, we should expect to have some revenue come back.”
City Auditor Lens Martial said that fee changes are included in the 2022-23 budget proposal and will be broken down at budget talks next week.