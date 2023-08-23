OLEAN — A pair of resolutions to lower speed limits in the city slowed to a crawl Tuesday after a review of state law.
Resolutions to lower city street speed limits to 25 mph, and to declare West Henley Street as a bike boulevard with a 25 mph speed limit, were tabled for further discussion by the council’s public safety committee after being presented with information on a 2022 state law that allows municipalities to lower speed limits on city-owned streets.
City Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson said that as of a year ago, the city was finally allowed to legally lower speed limits, but such changes need to be accompanied by a certification from a traffic engineer. Such costs spent on a study or consultants could be lost if the review showed that speed data did not support lowering speeds.
“We can expend this money — $60,000, $80,000, whatever it is going to be — and find it isn't going to change anything,” Thompson said, with speed limits supposed to be within five miles an hour of the the 85th percentile — 85 of every 100 vehicles — of recorded traffic speeds.
Thompson noted the city can conduct a study in one of several ways, including direct observation and computer modeling. The modeling, he said, is likely what a consulting firm would use, but licensing the software and training city staff to use it would be expensive.
“I think the first step is to reach out and see what it will cost us," Mayor Bill Aiello said, adding he is not pleased with the potential cost or the state’s lack of support. “I’m miffed by it, too… The state didn’t really send this out to us.”
Aiello also noted the city has received no guidance from the New York Conference of Mayors, but he would check with the group and the city’s attorney for advice moving forward.
When asked by committee Chair Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, about the 2021 designation of Washington Street as a bike boulevard with a lower speed limit, Thompson noted the speed limit change occurred before the state allowed reductions, and the reduction was in violation of state law.
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, asked what would happen if the city moved ahead with the reduction without conducting the study.
“If nobody's coming to impose a violation, so be it," Panus said.
“If that's what you're advocating to do, I'll do it — but it's the law,” Thompson said.
Aiello said it could be possible that the city could lose state aid for road work through the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program and other sources — which adds up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid annually for city road paving projects.
Along with whether the city could face penalties, it is unknown if the speed limit could be legally enforced or if it could be challenged successfully in court.
Aldermen asked for an update from city attorney Jack Hart and from NYCOM before the next committee meeting in September.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved a request for proposal to instal security cameras in city parks.
“We are investing a lot of money in our parks,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, adding that while he does not expect cameras to deter all crime or bad behavior, “I believe it deters some.”
Police Chief Ron Richardson told the council when asked that he supports the cameras.
“I know we have made arrests in Lincoln Park using the cameras over there several times,” he said.