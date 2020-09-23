OLEAN — After a crippling cyberattack earlier this year, city officials will take out a larger insurance policy to cover future incidents.
On Tuesday, the Common Council approved the creation of a capital fund to pay for higher insurance coverage covering the attacks — using almost $80,000 from a soon-to-arrive insurance payout.
In April, city officials reported that a computer virus attack had crippled government computers. While email and many computers were able to be back in operation by the end of the day, others — mostly in the police department — were out of action for weeks.
The city expects to receive just shy of $80,000 from Trident Insurance Co. as payment for expenses related to computer recovery and upgrade work. While the amount to be paid out to insurers annually was not announced, it was expected the amount would cover multiple years of higher premiums.
Cybersecurity has become a critical issue for many governments. Bradford city officials reported in September that the majority of computers in city hall were rendered useless in a ransomware attack.
While not directly attacked, personal student data at Salamanca City Central School District was accessed in 2019 in an attack on contractor Pearson Education. Other attacks in 2019 crippled operations at Olean Medical Group and Seneca Nation Health System.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Aiello announced his appointments to the Equity and Inclusion Committee.
The Community Committee members include: Christopher Brown, executive director of the Student Success Center at St. Bonaventure University; Sharlene Daniels, personnel and safety trainer in Human Resources/Risk Management at Cattaraugus County; Daniel Gayton, chairperson of the Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities Council for
Cattaraugus County; and Olean kindergarten teacher Michelle Robinson. Alternate members include Gary Harvey, staff pastor at a local ministry; and retired music teacher Richard Snyder.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, will serve as chairman, and Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, will also sit on the panel.
“I am pleased that we had a number of residents who were willing to volunteer their time, talents and energy to the Equity and Inclusion Committee. Members of the Common Council and I worked together to choose the committee members and it was a difficult task as all the candidates were highly qualified,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “I look forward to reviewing this committee’s recommendations.”
The committee, made up of city officials and residents, is to focus on concerns brought forward by residents at a series of town hall meetings this summer including recommendations to ensure fair and equitable treatment for employees and residents, promote inclusion and address inequalities facing under-represented populations in the city.
The mayor and city attorney will serve as advisors. The committee is to meet at least once a month, but the committee will determine how often it will need to meet.