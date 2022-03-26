ELLICOTTVILLE — With many employers experiencing difficulty hiring workers, is Cattaraugus County’s labor pool in danger of running dry?
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors discussed the ramifications of a labor shortage for local economic development earlier this week.
Great Lakes Cheese Co., for example, held a job fair at JCC in Olean recently and attracted 25 people. Fourteen people were hired. They will probably have another job fair next month.
Once its new $500 million plant is built and comes online in Franklinville, Great Lakes Cheese will need another 200 people on top of the 230 employees they have now.
One IDA board member, Joseph Snyder, has been talking about the difficulty local employers have in filling jobs for the past few years. The county has two choices, he explained: Have more babies or invite new families here to live and work.
“This is a problem all across the country,” Snyder told fellow IDA board members. One possibility that should be explored is encouraging refugees or other immigrants to move here.
“It may have taken a war to push that needle,” Snyder added.
Snyder and IDA executive director Corey Wiktor plan to meet early next month with a Buffalo immigration group, New Beginnings.
“The labor market in Cattaraugus County is very tight,” Snyder said. “Everyone is looking for workers, from the small shops to manufacturers. Everyone is seeing an uptick in business. They need workers.”
With economic development officials looking to attract new business to the area the question is will there be enough people to fill these new jobs?
How do we get immigrants to come to the Southern Tier?
Snyder said the Southern Tier has welcomed immigrants before — the Irish, the Italians, the Polish. It may be time to do so again.
Snyder has also met with Olean-area church leaders who would be able to help immigrants coming to a new community. They are willing to be involved.
“What kind of services would they need? I think we can provide those services,” Snyder said. “We also have a supply of cheap housing and a diverse population.”
Snyder said, “It’s a longshot, but I think we could piece it together.”
With the county losing more than 3,000 residents between the 2010 census and the 2020 census, recognizing the problem and doing something is better than nothing.
“I think there would be lots of support in the local community,” Snyder said. “These people want to work and a safe place to raise their kids just like everybody else. I think we can provide that.”