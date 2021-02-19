ALBANY (TNS) — The freak cold and snow that hit Texas in recent days has made headlines and New Yorkers may be enjoying a bit of schadenfreude, or frosty glee at the site of the nation’s proud and occasionally boastful energy capital in the Sun Belt shivering in the dark.
But the event raises important questions close to home, including whether such a mass failure of the state’s power grid could happen in New York.
Experts say that is unlikely for a number of reasons. But that doesn’t mean Empire State residents don’t have other threats to worry about.
Texas’ heavy reliance on a few sources of power, a Wild West approach to regulation and historic trends suggest that New Yorkers would be unlikely to see the kind of power failures that have hit the Lone Star State in recent days.
Here, however, there is an ever-present risk from vulnerable power lines leading to outages like last October’s post-windstorm mess, Superstorm Sandy or what occurred after a heavy ice storm more than two decades ago in Canada.
This month, several factors in Texas have conspired to create a perfect storm.
One is the Lone Star State’s go-it-alone approach to running its power grid, the interconnected web of power lines that move electricity from generating plants to homes and businesses.
Texas essentially has its own power grid as opposed to all the other Lower 48 states in the nation, which are part of two vast grids — the federally overseen Eastern and Western Interconnections.
Regionally, there also are system operators such as New York’s Independent System Operator, which helps ensure the free flow of electricity across the state and from other states when needed. New England has its own system operator as do Atlantic seaboard and Midwestern states and Canadian provinces.
If one state has a shortfall, electricity can easily be moved from one of these states to another. It’s much harder in Texas, which has its own system, known as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It evolved on its own for a number of historical reasons and in part to avoid too much federal regulation.
”It’s about the ability to route the power,” added Luigi Vanfretti, a professor of electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Texas power plants, say those in the industry, also operate with looser regulations compared to New York, particularly when it comes to the Empire State’s stringent rules about having certain levels of capacity and spare fuel. Power plants in New York have to demonstrate a certain maximum capacity, or the amount of power they can produce running at full steam, even though they may only rarely have to do so. These requirements are enforced through credits that can be sold in a capacity market, which Texas doesn’t have.
Texas is heavily reliant on natural gas, which fuels about 40% of the state’s power production. When gas lines or instruments that controlled them froze, there were problems. The Lone Star State is also the nation’s leading source of wind power and some of its non-winterized turbine blades froze up in the cold, snowy weather. There’s been a fair amount written about the turbines, but most experts contacted by the Times Union said the stuck turbines were minimal compared to the frozen gas infrastructure. “The gas pipes freezing was key,” said Vanfretti.
New York has a diversified energy supply. Thirty nine percent of New York state’s power comes from fossil fuels, meaning the plants can burn gas or oil (gas has been in favor lately due to low prices). Another 22% is hydropower and about 30% is nuclear, as of 2019. Wind was 3% as of 2019, so if a turbine occasionally malfunctions here, it’s not much of a problem.
The diversity of power sources provides a measure of resiliency, noted Gavin Donohue, president and CEO of the Independent Power Producers of New York, which represents power plant operators. “New York has redundancy,” he said.
Others stress that redundancy going forward should be in renewables, given the climate havoc that greenhouse gases have caused.
There is also the simple fact that Texas isn’t built for blizzards. The homes as well as gas line infrastructure in Texas aren’t designed or built for snow and cold, just as New York isn’t built for extreme heat.
As temperatures plummeted, Texans turned their electric heaters or gas furnaces to the maximum, putting extra demand on gas lines that would normally feed power plants, leading to rolling blackouts.
If New York faces a threat or challenge it likely lies with the state’s creaky system of power lines — many of which are above ground and vulnerable to storm damage.
Venfretti believes the outdated transmission system, along with what he said is the primitive 1980s-era hardware used to monitor and control many power line substations, are among the biggest vulnerabilities.
The push for clean renewable energy is driving innovation in power generation but the transmission part of the equation is lagging, said Venfretti. It’s like a person buying a shiny new Mercedes to drive down a crumbling pot-holed road.
”The last thing people think about is the road they are going to drive their Mercedes on,” he said.