Derek Keglovits of Coudersport, Pa., has graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in oceanography and a commission as a U.S Navy ensign.
His designation of graduating with distinction means that he finished his time at the academy with an overall ranking in the top 100 midshipmen out of a class of 1,100.
At the academy Keglovits was a member of the club basketball team, Midshipman Action Group, Midshipman Fishing Club, Catholic Midshipman Club and served as the Oceanography Club treasurer. He will attend Naval Nuclear Power School in Goose Creek, S.C., and upon completion will enter the Navy Submarine Force.