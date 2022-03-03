Coudersport Elementary sets kindergarten registration
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport Elementary School will host registration for all in-coming kindergarten students on March 15.
Parents call 260-4033 or 260-4043 to schedule a registration appointment and to sign up children for kindergarten in the fall. Registration packets will be sent home March 15.
Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2022, to be age-eligible for kindergarten in the fall. Additionally, the child must live in the Coudersport Area School District. Parents/guardians must bring a legal proof of birth, immunization records, custody papers if necessary, a completed registration packet, and proof of residency.
Original documents to be photocopied and returned while parents/guardians are at the school. If completed registration papers are sent in with another child, do not send original documents.