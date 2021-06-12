Frakers to celebrate 50th anniversary

Steve and Becky Fraker of Coudersport, Pa., celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, invite all to a Gospel Jamboree from 1 to 3 p.m. June 27. Bring voices, instruments, favorite non-alcoholic drinks and lawn chairs to 32 Kinley Lane, Coudersport.

