COUDERSPORT, Pa. — St. Eulalia Catholic Church is holding a “Back to School” rummage sale Aug. 17-19 at the Parish Center.
Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that Saturday.
Sale items will include clothing, shoes and coats for children and adults, handbags and jewelry, household items and furnishings, toys, games, holiday items and more.
This is the 66th annual rummage sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Doyle #932 of St. Eulalia. Proceeds are used to support the charitable projects of the church and the Catholic Daughters chapter.