Costello Manufacturing brings model train production to area

CARROLLTON — With a passion for the railroad industry, two local men have turned a hobby into a dream business by bringing a model train production company to the Salamanca area.
Brothers Chris and Michael Costello of Carrollton purchased longtime train model companies JL Innovative Design, Durango Press and Railway Express Miniatures last April and relocated operations from the Midwest to Carrollton. They have consolidated the three companies under a new corporate umbrella, Costello Manufacturing.
Chris Costello said JL Innovative Design was founded in 1991 by David Proell of Minnesota who they met last year at a model train show in Springfield, Mass. When they found out that Proell had decided to sell his business and retire, they purchased it and he trained them for 10 days.
Once they got home and had everything set up in Michael’s garage, they began manufacturing railroad cars and model parts used for recreation and train displays. The business also offers unique laser-cut structure kits, wood craftsmen kits, billboard signs, poster signs and creative details.
“We are technically Costello Manufacturing, but we sell the lines of JL Innovative Design, Railway Express Miniatures and Durango Press,” he explained. “The lines will keep their names because they are known by a lot of people under those names.”
They started their first model train business, JJL Models, about seven years ago producing cabooses for Erie and Delaware Lackawanna & Western modelers. Costello said that branch of their business is on hold, but they will be bringing it back in the future.
Costello said they are focusing on JL Innovative Design right now because COVID-19 has had an opposite effect on their business than it has for others.
“There were times when I was working 36 hours straight, then I was done and just had to sleep,” he said. “I realized that I need to sleep more regularly, so now it’s a 15-hour work day.”
They haven’t started selling any new pieces they’ve designed or reintroduced any yet because they are busy making their current product better and more appealing. He said once they get the operation switched over and working nicely, the new merchandise will start coming out.
The brothers are looking for better and more efficient ways to manufacture their product. Costello said they are producing plastic parts on a 3D printer that were previously cast in a Plaster of Paris-type material. He said not only can they turn the parts out faster, but they are more to scale and more durable.
Costello Manufacturing and Salamanca City Central School District may be partnering in the near future. STEAM coach Aaron Straus said the school is planning to launch a program in Engineering & Manufacturing Technology this fall. He and the Costellos have been discussing how the school might connect with the manufacturing business for shared internships and workforce training for students in the future.
The Costello brothers live in the Carrollton area. Chris retired at age 42 when he left his job as a land surveyor to devote his time to the business. Michael still works full-time at Cutco Cutlery in Olean and helps him in the evenings.
Both brothers are passionate about anything “railroad” which they say probably comes from their family history and has reinforced their interest specifically in the Erie Railroad.
“It’s in our blood. Our grandfather and great-uncle were section foremen and both worked for the Erie Railroad out of Carrollton,” Costello said. “Our passion could also be because we grew up literally right next to the tracks in Kill Buck.”
Costello said some kids love the world of model trains and some adults never give it up. He said the hobby appeals to different people for different reasons. For some, it’s about the nostalgia of either the trains or what they played with as kids.
“Me personally, I find it almost an escape. A lot of people say it’s like a therapy to them. It’s very relaxing because you can really get yourself into making a railroad diorama,” he said. “It’s just like anybody else’s hobby, whether it’s sewing or photography. It’s what they like doing and it makes them happy.”
The Costello brothers also volunteer at the Salamanca Rail Museum. Chris is president of the museum board and his brother is vice president. They also purchased and donated four railroad cars that are hoped to be a part of a future excursion train at the museum. A troop sleeper, a flat car and a wooden caboose are currently on the premises and being restored. The business car has not arrived yet because of the pandemic, but is planned to come in the near future.
Costello Manufacturing is located at 2607 Carrollton Road in Kill Buck. For contact information and to view a complete product listing, visit online at jlinnovative.com. Find them on Facebook where new products and sales will be announced.
