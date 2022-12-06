Bill Cosby

In this photo from June 30, 2021, Bill Cosby makes his first public appearance at his home in Elkins Park, Pa., after being released from prison several hours earlier. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction and ordered him released.

 Tim Tai/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian — and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse. 

The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.

