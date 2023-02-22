Corps of Engineers seeks comment on proposed dike work

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation wants to install 150 feel of steel wall along the Olean dikes near the city Wastewater Treatment Plant. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking comment on the project.  

 Google Maps

OLEAN — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking local comments on a proposed alteration to the Olean Levee Protection Plan.

The scope of work includes installing a 150-foot-long sheetpile wall at the toe of the levee and regrading the dike slope near the city of Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant.

