OLEAN — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking local comments on a proposed alteration to the Olean Levee Protection Plan.
The scope of work includes installing a 150-foot-long sheetpile wall at the toe of the levee and regrading the dike slope near the city of Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation began seeking the alteration almost five years ago.
The Pittsburgh District Corps of Engineers Office is working on a Section 408 review of the proposed alteration that includes engineering, environmental, and real estate considerations.
The Corps of Engineers will not grant permission for the alterations unless it determines that the project "will not be injurious to the public interest or impair the usefulness of the dike."
Comments of the project regarding the impact of the alteration on the levee should be emailed to Benjamin.M.Sakmar@usace.army.mil, or mail comments to: Planning and Environmental Branch, William S. Moorhead Federal Building, 1000 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 The deadline for comments is March 4.
The Corps will consider all comments submitted during the public comment period and the nature or scope of the proposal may be changed upon consideration of the comments received.
Two years ago, a Long Island company contracted by the DEC removed about 1,000 yards of contaminated soil along the dike south of South Seventh Street. It took several years to get Corps of Engineers permission to cross the dike. The area was restored post-construction.
The project near the water treatment plant will include temporary ramps and access roads to the site. All roads, surfaces and paths will be restored at the end of the project. Existing trees must also be protected from damage by equipment.
The contractor must also coordinate with the operators of the Allegheny River Valley Trail to identify and implement safety measures to protect users of the trail.
The haul road that provides access to the area along the river to be altered crosses the trail once to the west of the project near the river and at South 20th Street. A DEC right-of-way near the Cattaraugus County Pines Nursing Home is planned for use as a haul road, along with a temporary construction road behind the dike and temporary construction access atop the dike.
There is no immediate timetable for the project.