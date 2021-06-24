OLEAN — Officials are calling the 11th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk a smashing success.
The event, hosted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Sports Boosters, saw 612 participants from 27 companies hit the trails and streets around Olean.
Erica Dreher, GOACC membership outreach added, “As race organizers, we were happy of the support from Jamestown Community College, the Olean Food Pantry, and the City of Olean Police and Streets Departments. Once again, this event couldn’t have happened without their support and the support from the volunteers.”
The 3.1-mile road race ran throughout downtown beginning and ending at JCC-Olean. Complete race results for individuals and teams will be posted online at www.oleanny.com by Tuesday.
Retaining his pre-COVID title,
Chris Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services was named fastest CEOs in the race. The fastest man award went to Bob Ring of the City of Olean, and the fastest woman award went to Chris’ daughter, Angelina Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services.
Team Awards include: Fastest Male Team, Corporate Division – Siemens, Craig Maguire, Todd Lowe, Joe Menichino, and Mike Peterson; Fastest Male Team, Community – Napoleon Engineering Services, Jake Brink, Daniel Casey, Chris Napoleon and Gus Napoleon; the Fastest Co-ed Team, Corporate Division – St. Bonaventure University, Dean Whitcomb, Mike Hoffman, Sarah Thomas and Mattie Hoffman; Fastest Female Team, Corporate Division – Community Bank, Melissa Weart, Shanna Mclane, Michaela Vigley, and Christina Koscia; and Fastest Female Team, Community Division – Hedley Brook Agency, Sarah Zinia, Dena Scheny, Susie Austin and Sheila Sorenson.
Other special awards include the Most Spirited Team – Directions in Independent Living; Most Walkers – Olean General Hospital; and Logo Design Contest Winner — Olean General Hospital.
The Chamber also challenged companies to donate cereal to the Olean Food Pantry, with 2,171 boxes of cereal donated from eight companies. There were 1,396 boxes of cereal donated from the employees at SolEpoxy and they were awarded the most cereal boxes donated award. With an employee to cereal boxes ratio of 1 to 19.55, Solepoxy was awarded the most boxes collected per employee.
Sponsors for the run/walk include the OHS Sports Boosters, Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, Christie’s Boutique, The Mix 101.5 / WMXO, Universal Primary Care, Solepoxy and GOACC’s 44 corporate sponsors. From small companies to large corporations, the event promoted health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals.
The next event for the Chamber is the Chamber GOLF Classic on July 12. For more information, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.
Runners hit the pavement on Thursday during the 11th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge around Olean.