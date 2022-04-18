OLEAN — The 12th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk will be held Thursday, June 23 at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.
Challenge hosts — the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce — invite all organizations, businesses and companies to participate in this wellness event.
The event was created by GOACC with the goal of promoting team-building, fitness and friendly competition. In 2021, the event saw 612 participants from 27 companies hit the trails and streets around Olean.
Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. on June 23 at the JCC campus with the run/walk at 6 o’clock. Registration fee remains $20 per participant and includes a race promo item and refreshments. Register by June 10 and receive a ‘Challenge’ t-shirt for an additional $3. Minimum age to compete as a participant is 16.
The race is open to both corporate and community teams. The challenge concludes with “Olean’s Largest Office Party” complete with yummy wraps from GOACC member Pizzaland, 21+ beverages from Sanzo Beverages, music and awards announcements.
If a group has more than 12 people, request the CC5K excel sheet to be emailed and used. Registration forms for fewer than 12 can be found online. For more info, please call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email.
Many teams create their own team t-shirts for their company. Submit your team’s design for the chance to win a prize. Team designs will be judged on originality, color scheme, incorporation of event name and creative use of company logo. Send in your logo by June 20 to be entered into the contest.
Back again to this year’s challenge — the Corporate Cereal Challenge. Event organizers have teamed up with the Olean Food Pantry and are hosting a food challenge among the companies in the Southern Tier. Whoever collects the most cereal boxes wins, as do the children who will benefit this summer. Email the chamber for the cereal registration form.
During the 2021 event, 2,171 boxes of cereal donated from eight companies. There were 1,396 boxes of cereal donated by the employees at SolEpoxy, and they were awarded the most cereal boxes donated award.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers. Those interested are asked to review the volunteer duties online and let the chamber know if you are available. If you can only do a partial shift, no worries — sign up for the shift and then email to edit the schedule to reflect what you can work.
From small companies to large corporations, the event will promote health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals. For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.