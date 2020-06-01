OLEAN — In the past, Jonathan Wascak had parked his Christmas Jeep in the Western New York area to collect funds for area hospitals and their staff.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, country and world, Wascak, a traveling nurse who is working in the behavioral health unit at Olean General Hospital, decided to set up his “Corona Christmas Jeep” at the hospital to collect for the frontline staff at the medical center.
“Within 72 hours, over $1,000 was collected from the OGH staff,” Wascak said. “Many of the donations were asked to be used exclusively towards food, coffee, whatever for OGH staff.”
He said a number of donations were given with instructions to use it for Olean General staff, if possible, with leftover funds to be given to another hospital in the area. A number of businesses in the area, such as the Bird Cage restaurant and Dominos pizza, also donated food and drinks to the staff.
“Nearly all of the donations were made with a request of anonymity, especially the two larger donations that were made,” he said, noting those donations were in the amount of $400 and $250.
Wascak said a large portion of the credit for the endeavor should go to his wife, Sheri, and son, Elijah, as they “were the other factor that made this possible.”
The end result was the purchase of food and snacks for staff at the hospital, which was recently delivered to medical personnel who have worked tirelessly in the fight against the pandemic.
Gail Baggazoli, chief nursing officer at Olean General, said Wascak’s vehicle, decorated for the Christmas season complete with holiday music, provided a “ray of sunshine” for hospital staff and visitors.
“We received pizza, doughnuts and drinks that were provided around the shifts,” Baggazoli noted.
She said donations from the community have also been welcomed by the staff.
“It’s been overwhelming this past three months,” she said of community donations. “It’s truly been appreciated, and the nursing staff has particularly ” enjoyed the gifts of food and beverages.
Baggazoli said the items have also helped as the staff works to transition the hospital into a “new normalcy” mode.
“We’re getting there, slow but sure,” she added.