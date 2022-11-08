ITHACA (AP) — Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of fraternity parties after a student reported being sexually assaulted Sunday and four others were reportedly drugged at off-campus housing in recent weeks, university leaders said this week.

All of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities, according to a statement to students Monday by President Martha Pollack and Vice President Ryan Lombardi. 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social