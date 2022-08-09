CANSERAGA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will host an irrigation pasture walk at Birds All Dairy from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17.

Join Fay Benson, Small Dairy Support Specialist with Cornell University SCNY Regional Dairy Team for a pasture walk focused on protecting pastures form drought. Benson has had plenty of opportunity through his work to watch other graziers as well as graze his own animals. One conclusion he’s come up with is: “Anyone can graze in a wet year; it takes a good grazier to graze in a dry year."

 

