CANSERAGA — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will host an irrigation pasture walk at Birds All Dairy from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17.
Join Fay Benson, Small Dairy Support Specialist with Cornell University SCNY Regional Dairy Team for a pasture walk focused on protecting pastures form drought. Benson has had plenty of opportunity through his work to watch other graziers as well as graze his own animals. One conclusion he’s come up with is: “Anyone can graze in a wet year; it takes a good grazier to graze in a dry year."
Drought disrupts grazing operations more than confinement operations since confinement operations plan to have stored feed for their animals so when drought weather hits they have time to react and make alternative plans. It doesn’t affect the livestock. As pasture soil dries, grass growth slows, graziers try to keep their rotation going hoping for rain. When it doesn’t come they have to change to stored feed which can have a negative effect on livestock production.
An ounce of prevention — learn some management practices that can help prevent drought disruption and discover if irrigation can be a tool for drought relief on you farm.
Hosts for the pasture walk are Janice Brown and her husband Kim Shaklee. They have operated their 40-cow grazing dairy since 1993. Shaklee was an irrigation manager for a number of farms in Colorado before they moved here to New York. When they came the resources they specifically looked for was: reasonably priced and a farm that had irrigation potential. Kim will share how they established their irrigation system and the infrastructure needed to get started.
The pasture walk at their farm on Aug. 17 will begin at noon. The farm is located at 3642 Old Worden Road. Bring a dish to pass or $5 for lunch. A van will be leaving Cortland at 9:30 a.m., if you’d like a ride contact Benson at afb3@cornell.edu or (607) 391-2669.
Registrations are preferred to help with lunch plans, if driving yourself, please contact Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu or 585-268-7644 x18 to register.