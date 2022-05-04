BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce Hold Your Horses — Equine Nutrition Webinar Series.
The Equine Subgroup of the statewide Cornell Cooperative Extension Livestock Program Work Team 3-part nutrition webinar series continues this week. The presentation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is no fee to participate however preregistration is required. Both presentation have individual registration link, you will receive link to join upon confirmation of your registration.
- Wednesday, May 11th — Pasture Management - Ken Estes Jr., ag Ppogram leader- CCE Livingston. In this session we will explore the best management practices to provide and maintain forage for your livestock in this case horses in a pasture. Topics include soil health, plant selection, loading density, mowing, dragging, resting, fertilizing and weed control. We will also look at new trends in pasture design with dry lots and track pastures. Register: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/PastureMgmt_222
- Wednesday, June 8th — Forage Analysis - Sarah E. Fessenden, business development manager, forage and soils, Dairy One; and Lynn Bliven, ag and natural resources issue leader- CCE Allegany. The cost per ton or bale is not an indicator of value. Forage analysis will make it easier to match nutrient requirements for your horses. Join Sarah E. Fessenden and Lynn Bliven for a discussion on interpreting forage analysis reports and factors that impact evaluation of hay quality. Register: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/ForageAnalysis_222
If you missed the live session in April on Equine Nutrition: Equine Metabolic Diseases and Common Pitfalls When Feeding Horses with Dr. Lindsay Goodale, lecturer, Cornell CALS, you may view the recording at www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7qbc26K4Qo
The Hold Your Horses - Equine Nutrition Webinar Series is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Part of the national extension system, an educational partnership between County, State, and Federal governments. As New York’s land grant university Cornell administers the system in this state.
For more information, call (525) 268-7644 or visit our website at www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany. Cornell Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.