Cornell Cooperative Extension Farm Business Management specialists from across the state will offer a virtual Farmer Tax School starting Oct. 13 and running through January 2022.
This educational series offered via Zoom webinars includes courses designed to inform and empower farm managers to better understand their tax obligations, management strategies, and improve farm profitability
Fees for the courses vary. There are scholarships available for those experiencing financial hardship. The courses will be offered virtually via live and interactive zoom webinar. For those without internet access, there will be a call-in option available with the opportunity to receive paper copies of the presentation via mail. Each presentation will be recorded and sent to those who are registered — even if you can’t attend the live event.
Register online by visiting www.tinyurl.com/ccetaxschool. This is required three business days in advance of the workshop. You can register for one, some of, or all courses. This series has options for agricultural producers of all shapes, sizes, and time in business.
The tax courses include:
• Income Tax Planning for Farms that File a Schedule F — Oct. 13, 20, 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., $35 per farm.
The three-part series is for farms that are already filing a Schedule F covering tax planning and goals, handling farm profits/losses, and strategies to improve your tax position while also working positively with your accountant/tax preparer.
The first session will provide an overview of tax planning, the management of tax liability, and assessing your record keeping system. The next session will delve into everything Schedule F, from depreciation and classifying revenues and expenses. The final session will be led by a professional tax-preparer who will introduce tax planning strategies and the timeline for implementation with ample time for questions and discussion.
• Farm Financial Records for Decision Making and Tax Management — Dec. 2, 7 to 9 p.m., $10 per farm.
A primer for beginning farmers, or a tune-up for those already in production, on recording income and annual expenses, capital expenditures and depreciation with additional information covering loans and credit card or revolving loan payments, sales of business assets, and deducting losses.
• Tax Management for Beginning and Small Farm Businesses — Jan. 18, 7 to 9 p.m., $10 per farm.
A one-night virtual meeting for beginning and part-time farmers that provides useful tax information enabling participants to make better tax decisions for their business. Federal and state income taxes will be covered.
Tax regulations specific to New York state will be covered as well.
• Farm Specific Tax Code Benefits — Jan. 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m., $5 per farm.
For farm businesses of all shapes and sizes, tune in to learn more about the tax advantages available for farms. This workshop will include information for the current tax season.