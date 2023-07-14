OLEAN — Cornell Capital Holdings, a private investment firm headquartered in Olean, announced the appointment of Kaitlin Martinez as vice president of client acquisition.
Martinez will oversee and drive initiatives to support the company's growth, sourcing and engaging prospective high-net-worth clients, communicating the investment opportunities offered through Cornell Capital and aligning them with clients’ investment objectives.
Martinez joins Cornell Capital from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she worked as a private banker on the New York Morgan team. She is a certified financial planner with experience in investments, cash management, credit, banking, trusts and estate planning.
"We are delighted to welcome Kaitlin Martinez to our team," said founder and CEO Dana Cornell. "Her expertise, leadership, and dedication to obtaining positive client outcomes will be instrumental in driving our business forward and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to her contributions.”