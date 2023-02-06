Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation board has elected Sean Cornelius to its board of directors and named its slate of officers for 2023, including the election of Lucy Benson as board president.

Dr. Yogini Kothari has been named an honorary board member. The board also re-elected six current board members to another three-year term.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social