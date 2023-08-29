CANEADEA — Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a discussion on corn silage harvest issues 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at at Hillcrest Homestead LLC in Caneadea.
Joe Lawrence, forage specialist with PRO-DAIRY, will discuss pre-harvest considerations such as particle size, packing density, inoculant use and agronomics.
This workshop is free and its discussion-based formatting can be adapted for agricultural producers of all shapes, sizes and time in business.
Registration is preferred, but not required. Contact Katelyn Miller, a Cornell Extension field crop and forage specialist, at (716) 640-2047 or email km753@cornell.edu.