Cordis Ensemble

Cordis Ensemble performs amidst aquatic imagery curated by the National Geographic Society.

 Provided

ST. BONAVENTURE — Cordis Ensemble will present its innovative multimedia program “Condition Blue — The Acoustics of Aquatics” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

This is the third presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season hosted by the Quick Center. 

