Cornell Cooperative Extension will sponsor a two-day cattle reproduction workshop with hands-on artificial insemination training March 7 and 8 in Clifton Springs.
In order to offer the most impactful training experience, space is limited to the first 15 registrants! Pre-registration is required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
Topics that will be covered include:
· Bovine reproductive anatomy and physiology.
· Artificial insemination techniques.
· Loading artificial insemination guns.
· Breeding cows (hands-on practice).
The training will be held on March 7th and 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30pm at Spring Hope Dairy – in Clifton Springs. The cost is $250 per person, which includes training materials, lunch, and refreshments. Registrations can be made by visiting https://swnydlfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=2061.