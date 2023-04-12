ELLICOTTVILLE — An open house at the newly renovated Cattaraugus County Cooperative Extension offices and retirement party for outgoing Executive Director Richard Rivers is set for 4 to 7 p.m. April 24.
The Ellicottville Town Center has been completely renovated, including offices for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County at 28 Parkside Drive.
Tours of the building will be conducted prior to a presentation to Rivers about 6 p.m.
In addition, Nan Miller of the Nannen Arboretum will give tours of the arboretum.