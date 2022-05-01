Cooperative Extension graduates 14 new Master Gardeners

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Master Gardener program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County recently graduated 14 new Master Gardeners.
Program coordinator Shannon Rinow said it is the first new class in Cattaraugus County over a decade.
She welcomed the new class of Master Gardener apprentice volunteers, ready to participate in the County’s new Master Gardener Program in the local communities.
The new Master Gardener graduates are April Ramahdan, Kameron Ramadan, Jasmine Hall, Tara Leonard, Jill Boeck, Brett Maybee, Jessie Styers, Carolyn Peterson, Emma Boutelle, John Balacki, Lori Whittington, Jeanne Brown, Patricia Eshelmen and Antonio Chudy.
Cornell’s Master Gardener program prepares volunteers to be peer educators who build relationships with community audiences to integrate local experience and research-based knowledge in planning for and initiating steps to manage gardens, lawns, and landscapes with an emphasis on food security and environmental stewardship.
Master Gardener volunteers are experienced gardeners who have completed a 55-hour core training curriculum covering topics ranging from plant biology, integrated pest management, composting, vegetable gardening and other topics.
Cattaraugus County’s new crop of Master Gardener Apprentices are ready to work in their communities as advisors, experts, and neighbors. They may be assisting a local community or school garden, responding to horticulture questions sent to the Cornell Cooperative Extension office, or conducting soil tests for residents.
Cooperative Extension looks forward to the growth of the program in the years to come as it continues to serve as a source of gardening knowledge for county residents, Rinow said.
For more information about the Master Gardener Volunteer program or having a Master Gardener as a guest speaker call their office at (716) 699-2377 ext. 106 or contact Rinow, smr336@cornell.edu