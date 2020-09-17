OLEAN — An exhibit titled “Collective Individual: Glass Portraits” by Ryann Cooley, winner of the 2019 Southern Tier Biennial Best of Show, will open with a reception and guided half-hour gallery tours from 2 to 8 pm Sept. 26 in the Tri-County Arts Council gallery.
Tours at the 110 W. State St. gallery will include no more than 10 per group with reservations. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 30.
The exhibit draws attention to the physical and spatial qualities of the work, while simultaneously allowing the viewer to address the subject within the photograph.
Cooley’s photographs are portraits encased in glass which highlight the “phenomenon of human perception.”
Cooley said the glass photos “draw attention to the physical and spatial quality of the work” by merging photography and glass.
“Merging two mediums that share a long history — photography and glass — fashion an encounter of the photograph realized when experienced in-person,” Cooley said. “The unexpected framing of the image upside-down allows a moment of consideration towards the photographs’ physicality.”
The event, presented by the Arts Council and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, is made possible through the sponsorship of the F. Donald Kenney Foundation.
Reservations to attend the opening reception and tours can be made at https://signup.com/go/bVDJhUT.
For more information, visit https://www.southerntierbiennial.com/cooley.html.