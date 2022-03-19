OLEAN — It has felt like spring the past few days — and the first day of spring is Sunday — but the nice weather is going away.
“We have a cold front moving through (today),” said Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “There’ll be a high in the low 60s (today) and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and into the evening. It will be just rain after that. There’ll be a low in the upper 30s.”
Sunday is expected to be dry with a high in the mid-40s, though there’s a chance of snow flurries as the low Sunday night will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.
“Monday and Tuesday are pretty much exactly the same, no real chance of flurries again until Wednesday morning,” Jurkowski said.
The high temperature both days will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows in the upper 20s.
If it seems like it’s been an unusual winter — it has been.
The typical amount of snowfall the Olean area receives each winter season is 76 inches. This year to date just 56.6 inches of snow has fallen. It’s also been a winter of record high and record low temperatures, as both have been recorded this winter season.
It may not feel like it as the temperatures cool once again and low temps dip below 32 degrees, but the daytime highs will likely stay above freezing.
After all, again, it’s spring beginning on Sunday.