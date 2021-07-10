OLEAN — Today’s the day to get out and enjoy any outdoor activities you may have planned as “conditions will slowly begin to deteriorate,” according to Phillip Pandolfo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“As far as Saturday is concerned, showers will diminish and it will be mainly dry Saturday,” he said. “It should be fairly nice except for the light cloud cover with a high in the mid-70s.” Dewpoints will be in the mid-50s so the area won’t see the humid conditions that are expected later in the week.
Rain chances will increase Saturday night through Sunday, with a low expected to be in the mid- to upper 50s. Sunday will be a little warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 70s with a little more humidity expected.
A warm front will cause some inclement weather the rest of the week, as it brings more widespread shower activity around the area. However, it’s not expected to bring significant thunderstorms, with just a few rumbles possible on Sunday.
“It will stay rainy well into Monday,” Pandolfo said. “Monday’s temperatures will increase with a high in the upper 70s to low 80s and the low will be at the mid- to upper 60s.” With a dewpoint in the mid- to upper 60s as well, it will likely feel more humid.
“Tuesday will feel a few degrees warmer, close to the lower 80s,” Pandolfo said. “As far as rain goes, it’s not looking good for the rest of the week. There’s a daily chance of showers with a very good chance Tuesday afternoon as well. … It will be quite muggy.”
Wednesday will remain in the low 80s, but with a lower dew point it won’t feel quite as warm as Tuesday. Wednesday’s low will be in the mid-60s and with a dew point equal to that, it will remain muggy as well. Afternoon showers will likely continue through the week.