OLEAN — Holiday events from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce continue Friday with the Cookie Crawl and Run Run Rudolph 5K.
“The cookie crawl is a family-friendly community event where you pay a small ticket fee, receive an empty cookie box and then go to local businesses along North Union Street area and fill the box with cookies,” said Erica Dreher, the chamber’s member services manager.
Stops along the crawl include Angee’s Restaurant, Village Green, Union Tea Café, McCarthy Emporium, Bartlett Historical House, Four Mile Brewing and Jingle Bell Jubilee.
Participants will redeem their voucher at each stop as they crawl through downtown Olean under the holiday lights, starting or ending at any location. The stop at the Jingle Bell Jubilee will be the chamber of commerce as a pop-up vendor under the Lincoln Park pavilion.
The fee to crawl is $10/individual or family of four for $30. Register online at shop.oleanny.com or stop in the chamber. There is a limit of 200 crawler packs. Cookie packs will be available for pick up after Wednesday at the chamber office.
For joggers with reindeer spirit, the Run Run Rudolph 5K will wind through the streets of Olean and under the holiday lights on North Union Street to Lincoln Park.
Registration is $15 and includes a Blitzen bag of bling: holiday light headband, Santa gaiter, arm light band and holiday bulbs necklace as well as a finisher’s medal.
Participants are encouraged to show their holiday flair with the Most Merry individual and group winning Shop Olean Gift Certificates for $50 and $100 respectively. There will be no official time kept for this festive frolic.
To register for the run, call (716) 372-4433 with participant information or visit shop.oleanny.com. There is an additional surcharge for online ordering but no surcharge when calling the chamber.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)