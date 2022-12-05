Chamber logo

OLEAN — Holiday events from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce continue Friday with the Cookie Crawl and Run Run Rudolph 5K.

“The cookie crawl is a family-friendly community event where you pay a small ticket fee, receive an empty cookie box and then go to local businesses along North Union Street area and fill the box with cookies,” said Erica Dreher, the chamber’s member services manager.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social