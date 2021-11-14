Controlled burn used as training in Friendship

Tom Donahue, a former reporter and editor at the Olean Times Herald, was driving on Interstate 86 Sunday morning when he saw smoke over Friendship. Curious, Tom pulled off I-86 to investigate. It turns out the fire was a controlled burn of an abandoned house near the intersection of Elmwood and Maple avenues. Coordinated by the Friendship Fire Department, the burn was also used as a training opportunity for area firefighters.

 Tom Donahue

