Contractor quickly assembling I-86 culvert that led to closing

The emergency culvert replacement project that has closed Interstate 86 between Exits 23 and 24 for the past three weeks, requiring a 7-mile detour, is progressing quickly.
I-86 closed on Oct. 28 after the New York Department of Transportation hired standby contractor, Catco Construction of Alden, to replace the culvert in a five-week window.
The project can be seen by passersby from South Nine Mile Road in the town Carrollton.
A number of boxes that fit together to form the culvert have already been lowered into a trench carved out by large excavators. The boxes have been connected across most of the eastbound lanes.
About two months ago, DOT engineers were alerted to a settling along the side of I-86 above a culvert at Chipmonk Creek. The culvert under both the eastbound and westbound lanes was showing signs of deterioration that could have led to a catastrophic failure — possibly over the winter months.
Plans were made to complete the engineering for the plans as soon as possible and replace the culvert before winter.
A detour route over Route 417 was established between Seneca Junction and West Five Mile Road in Allegany. Additional traffic signals to facilitate traffic were set on Route 219 at the eastbound exit at Exit 23, at Routes 219 and 417 and at Route 417 and West Five Mile Road. Westbound traffic exits at Exit 24 in Allegany.
Route 417 is carrying many of the 12,750 vehicles who used I-86 daily between Exits 23 and 24, plus most of the 3,250 vehicles that used the road between Allegany and Seneca Junction every day.