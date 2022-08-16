West End development

The proposed site plan for a medical clinic (left) and a Chipotle restaurant in Olean’s West End on the site of the former Ponderosa restaurant.

 Solli Engineering

OLEAN — The groundbreaking for two new commercial structures in the West End will be held in October, the contractor for the work announced.

Gleason Construction, a Duke Center, Pa.-based contractor, announced via Facebook on Friday that groundbreaking on buildings for a Chipotle restaurant and a new WellNow urgent care center is set for October at 2727 W. State St., with openings expected in the summer of 2023.

