OLEAN — The groundbreaking for two new commercial structures in the West End will be held in October, the contractor for the work announced.
Gleason Construction, a Duke Center, Pa.-based contractor, announced via Facebook on Friday that groundbreaking on buildings for a Chipotle restaurant and a new WellNow urgent care center is set for October at 2727 W. State St., with openings expected in the summer of 2023.
“We are excited as this is a new commercial build for us and something new for the area,” officials said in the statement.
The stores will be placed on the site of the former Ponderosa restaurant, which was demolished in 2020.
Chipotle, a publicly-traded Mexican-style fast casual restaurant known for its burritos, is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. The chain has around 3,000 locations in North America and Europe, including several in the Buffalo, Rochester and Erie metro areas.
On March 28, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for the two structures.
During the planning board meetings, the discussed ordering process is similar to the Chipotlane Digital Kitchen, a new store setup using digital orders only, with walk-up or drive-up service. A patio area is included in designs submitted to the city, and an indoor lobby area is expected, as the store size is roughly the same size as other Chipotle locations.
The first such digital order-only location was launched in December in Ohio. Such digital-only ordering restaurants have become more popular in recent years. Chains including Starbucks, Dunkin and Chipotle have recently begun opening stores working solely on digital orders.
The statement by Gleason was the first public announcement of WellNow being the medical tenant, as developers said during the March planning board meetings that the tenant was still being finalized. WellNow officials told the Times Herald on Monday that they could not announce yet whether the new site would replace or be in addition to the current site at 921 Wayne St.
The current site is owned by DBL Holdings Inc., LLC, an Olean-based limited liability corporation.
WellNow, founded in 2011 in Binghamton, was acquired by Aspen Dental Management Inc. in 2016, according to company press releases. In December, it rebranded its parent company as The Aspen Group, or TAG. The company operates more than 1,100 locations in 45 states, the majority Aspen Dental practices such as the one a block away in the town of Allegany. After the acquisition by Aspen Dental Management, WellNow acquired MASH Urgent Care in 2018 — the former operator of the current WellNow site on Wayne Street.
WellNow has 73 locations in New York, as well as 65 in five other states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.
Ponderosa opened in 1975 as one of the original tenants of the Olean Center Mall, moving to the West End in 1996 shortly after construction of the Kmart and Walmart department store plazas. The restaurant abruptly closed in March 2018, and was demolished in 2020.