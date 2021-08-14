Contamination removed from Allegheny River site; restoration underway

OLEAN — The removal of contaminated sediment in the Allegheny River near Green and South Seventh streets has been completed.
The pier built out into the Allegheny River to contain contamination from a more than 100-year-old pipeline, has been removed and crews are now working to remove the temporary haul road over the dike.
“We are on schedule and out of the water” said Sara Barrientos, field supervisor for Roux Associates. “The road into the water has been removed and now the road on the levy is being removed.”
Barrientos said once the temporary haul road is removed, the site, including the staging area, will be restored to its original condition. The project will be wrapped up next month.
The project’s goal was the removal of about 1,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated sediment in the river from a leak in an old pipeline that once ran from the Socony-Vacuum Oil refinery in Olean to New Jersey. Part of the pipeline ran along the Allegheny River.
Two 8-inch pipelines built in 1881 carried oil from Olean to Bayonne, N.J. Contamination from the pipeline at another river site to the east near Portville was previously voluntarily remediated by ExxonMobil.
The company, a successor to Socony-Vacuum Oil Co., initiated a voluntary environmental investigation of the site in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation in March 2012.
A remediation plan was developed to remove the contaminated sediments which periodically release an oily sheen onto the surface of the river. The contaminated sediments were taken to an approved disposal facility, Barrientos said. “We excavated just about what we thought we would. This will be good for the community.”
The same excavator that positioned stone brought to the site to make the temporary haul road and the pier into the river was used to excavate the sediments and place it in special dump trucks for removal.
There were a few days of delays on the project when heavy rains raised the level of the Allegheny River, Barrientos said.
Right now, the site is still considered an active construction zone and access to the section of the dike affected by the project remains closed.
The dike will be re-seeded and remain closed while the grass grows up.
A fisherman initially identified the spill area in August 2006 when he spotted a 150-foot-by-350-foot patch of a dark petroleum substance. Oil that had leaked from the pipeline pooled there.
While the contamination issue has been known for 15 years, it took four years to get permits to cross the flood control dike from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to Mayor Bill Aiello.
A colony of rayed bean mussels which is on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list was removed from the site and relocated to an unaffected part of the river.