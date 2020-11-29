ALBANY (TNS) — National Grid customers are having a difficult time paying their bills amid the global pandemic that has led to large-scale layoffs and financial hardships across the state.
Meanwhile, the utility is trying to convince state regulators to allow it to increase rates and raise gas and electric bills even more.
That has led consumer watchdog groups like the Public Utility Law Project in Albany to try and convince the state Public Service Commission, which oversees utility rates in the state, to push back against National Grid's proposed gas and electric delivery rate increases, which would add about $7.70 to the average monthly National Grid bill starting next July.
A extra $8 or so out of your pocket each month may not seem like a lot. But to those who have lost their jobs or who have seen their paychecks cut back during the pandemic as businesses have been forced to close and reduce their hours, the additional cost can be overwhelming, especially as other essential costs like healthcare and education continue to rise.
In fact, National Grid customers are having a more difficult time than ever before trying to stay current on their utility bills, according to William Yates, the director of research at PULP, which submitted testimony recently in the National Grid rate case, which was initially filed in July. Cases typically take about 11 months to complete as the PSC considers the opinions of a wide range of business, consumer and environmental groups along with local governments.
Yates found that as of last month, there were 261,507 residential National Grid customers whose accounts are in "arrears" after falling behind on paying their monthly bills.
That's up 37% from February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
National Grid has 1.6 million customers Upstate.
And it's not just an increase in the number of overdue accounts. The dollar amount owed to the utility was $287 million as of October, an increase of 47% since February.
Just between February and April, the state's unemployment rate went from 3.8% to 14.5% — with rates nearly 20% in cities like Buffalo.
Yates said that National Grid has likely mitigated the severity of the problem when it decided to postpone filing the new rate case back in April.
"Notwithstanding these mitigating factors, it is clear that the pandemic has had a profound impact on the ability of (National Grid's) residential customers to pay their utility bills," Yates said.
That has also come at a time when the utility has an ever-increasing number of low-income customers that are eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, a federal subsidy program for home heating bills.
The good thing about the National Grid rate proposal is that those who use less gas and electricity will be rewarded. For instance, the direct National Grid electric delivery charge increase would be lower than 6% for those who use less than the average of 600 kilowatt hours of electricity, while those who use more than that average amount would see their delivery rates increase as much as 7.51%.
"Now more than ever, alternative rate designs must be discussed and implemented where possible in every rate case, provided that bill impacts must not be increased upon low-income/fixed-income ratepayers," Yates said in his testimony submitted to the PSC on Wednesday.
National Grid has defended its rate increase request, noting that it delayed a much-needed increase in April and took the pandemic and financial problems of its customers in consideration when it designed its latest rate proposal.
The utility is proposing a $50 million COVID-19 relief fund to help struggling residential and business customers.
"The company will work with New York Public Service Commission staff, customer advocates and other stakeholders to determine how best to allocate the assistance to those most in need across its upstate New York service area," the company said back in July when it filed with the PSC.
(c)2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.