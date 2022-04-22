CHAUTAUQUA — A 51-year-old construction worker fell early Friday morning from a roof at Chautauqua Institution and died of his injuries.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were called to assist emergency medical personnel at about 7:50 a.m. at the St. Elmo Hotel.
The man, who was not identified as of Friday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Chautauqua County EMS and personnel from the Chautauqua Fire Department responded.