ALFRED — Restoration of the bell tower at Alfred State College along with the rebuilding and upgrading of the college’s underground infrastructure are just some of the extensive projects ongoing on campus.
Taken as a whole, numerous projects either recently completed, underway or planned represent approximately $100 million in improvements at Alfred State.
Securing materials and labor needed for construction was slowed during the pandemic, but this past summer Alfred State began moving ahead with improvements across campus. The infrastructure project will improve the delivery of water, electricity, communications, and drainage. Many of those systems are buried along Upper and Lower College Drives that form a loop road around the campus. As part of the project, ASC will then benefit from a widened road and new sidewalks.
“Many communities across America currently face a great need for aging underground infrastructure to be replaced,” said Alfred State's president, Dr. Steven Mauro. “We’re fortunate to have this construction underway to further modernize our systems and networks to meet the needs of the future."
Another major project that’s in the final design phase is a rebuilding of the Agriculture Science building, Mauro said.
"With another academic building being rebuilt, the loop road widened, new infrastructure, and enhanced landscaping, we’re sculpting an even more impressive campus that is ever-more beautiful and high functioning," he said.
Construction can lead to growing pains, but Alfred State officials are trying to minimize any inconveniences on community members. For example, ASC has a policy of replacing any trees impacted through construction by planting an equal number and engaging landscape architects to enhance landscape designs.
Mauro has added his wife Mellissa to a college beautification committee charged with continually improving the aesthetics of the scenic campus.
The many campus improvements are possible through a combination of funding sources including the SUNY Construction Fund, planned funding from the college, and contributions from donors and grants.
“Students, faculty, and staff are reaping the benefits of many of our construction projects already this fall,” said Alfred State Vice President of Finance and Administration Tim Sortore. “This week we begin installing the newly refurbished bells in our bell tower in time for Dr. Mauro’s inauguration."
More amenities completed include a new entrance plaza for the Student Leadership Center, addition of a dance and yoga studio in Pioneer Center and construction of outdoor relaxation zones for students to find quiet spots to study.
University Police are hosting the first event at the newly built entry to the Student Leadership Center (SLC) next to UPD’s headquarters. For National Coffee with a Cop Day on Oct. 5, officers are inviting the campus to enjoy not only coffee but also free walking tacos. Organizers said the event gives everyone the opportunity to meet socially and develop stronger relations with Alfred State officers who serve the community.
The new SLC entry plaza is an ideal location for events with the large indoor Hands-on Project Room available in case of inclement weather.
Students are also enjoying the new MacKenzie Commons, and renovated wings of the residence hall at both MacKenzie East and South. Reconstruction of the massive MacKenzie Complex is more than halfway completed with crews now focused on residences in MacKenzie North where construction is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023.
The road widening and infrastructure project started this summer when a small section of the loop road closed just north of the main entrance. Larger sections of the road will be rebuilt when school is out of session to minimize disruptions with a scheduled completion date for the entire loop road by January 2025.