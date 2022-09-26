Alfred State contruction

Excavation is underway on Alfred State’s loop road to replace, update and expand underground infrastructure throughout the entire campus.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Restoration of the bell tower at Alfred State College along with the rebuilding and upgrading of the college’s underground infrastructure are just some of the extensive projects ongoing on campus. 

Taken as a whole, numerous projects either recently completed, underway or planned represent approximately $100 million in improvements at Alfred State.

