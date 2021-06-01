PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy has transferred 532 acres of forestland along the Clarion River in Elk County to the U.S. Forest Service to be part of the Allegheny National Forest.
Permanently protected by the Conservancy in 2012, this undeveloped forestland protects 2 miles of river frontage along the Clarion, a National Wild and Scenic River, a major tributary to the Allegheny River and an important recreation destination in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
These 532 acres preserve the scenic quality of the corridor along the northern bank of the river and is viewable by boaters, as well as hikers and bicyclists along the popular Clarion–Little Toby Trail. Several rare aquatic invertebrate species have been documented in this section of the Clarion and bald eagles, goshawks and timber rattlesnakes are among the wildlife that call these woods home.
The Conservancy worked with Seneca Resources Corp., the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company that controls the oil, gas and mineral rights of the property, to obtain a surface-use agreement, at no cost to the Conservancy.
The agreement restricts oil and gas development on the surface of a portion of this land to protect the scenic quality along the river. With the transfer to ANF, this land will become part of the Clarion River Remote Recreation Area within the now 514,185-acre national forest.
“This property is part of our longstanding effort, dating back to the 1970s, to protect more than 13,000 acres of land along the Clarion River,” Conservancy President and CEO Thomas Saunders said. “This forestland near Ridgway has helped protect water quality and retain the intact forestland in this rural and beautiful part of our region.”
The Clarion was named Pennsylvania’s 2019 River of the Year due to its wildlife and popularity for recreation. Because much of the land along the Clarion is protected from development, the river’s recovery is considered a conservation success story involving many partnering organizations and agencies, to protect, restore and improve habitat in and along these waters.
ANF Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson said the land makes for an important addition to ANF for a number of reasons. Since the property is completely surrounded by national forest lands, management will be more efficient with a consolidated ownership. With the proximity to the river, Laurel Mill Trails and Ridgway Township’s Sandy Beach, these lands will enhance non-motorized recreation opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Established in 1923, the ANF is Pennsylvania’s only national forest and includes land in Elk, Forest, McKean and Warren counties.