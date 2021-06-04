OLEAN — ConnectLife will conduct blood drives 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Olean General Hospital on the ConnectLife bus.
ConnectLife says the need for donors remains high because of the pandemic but it is safe to donate and there is no wait time to donate blood after receiving the COVID vaccine. All donations stay in the community to help local patients.
ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products to OGH. All donors will receive a Tops gift card and lunch voucher. For an appointment, call (716) 375-6385, email cdipaola@ogh.org or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.