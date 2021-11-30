OLEAN — ConnectLife will conduct blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Olean General Hospital on the ConnectLife bus.
The need for donors remains high as blood supplies are at critical levels in the region. All donations stay in the community to help local patients. ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products to OGH.
This month’s blood drives honor frontline workers, first responders and all those who are dedicated to saving lives. All donors will receive a lunch voucher and "holiday heroes" socks.
For an appointment, call (716) 375-6385, email cdipaola@ogh.org or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Walk ins are welcome.
Also at Olean General, the Total Joint Replacement Class will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. Sessions provide information for those who are scheduled or are considering joint replacement surgery.
For more information, or to register, call (716) 375-7481.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers is set for 12:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 in Meeting Room 4 at the hospital. To register, call (716) 375-6217.