SALAMANCA — Tina Zerbian, CEO of Connecting Communities in Action, is the 2023 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction” for the 57th Senate District, state Sen. George Borrello announced Friday.
Zerbian was honored Tuesday during a ceremony in Albany, but a local ceremony will be held later this summer in the district, Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said.
Serving as CEO of CCA in Salamanca since 1984, Zerbian has been a Certified Community Action Professional since 2010, is a Nationally Certified ROMA Implementer and a Certified Financial Social Worker.
Borrello said he chose Zerbian as the 57th District’s honoree for her humanitarian contributions and her service to others and the community.
“Every day, Tina contributes to the well-being of our community," he said. "Her care and concern for others is amazing. She is the embodiment of ‘service before self,’” the senator said. “Because of her compassion-driven leadership, CCA is recognized across New York and the country for innovation and results in the human services world.”
Donald A. Jones, president of the CCA Board of Directors, has worked closely with Zerbian since he joined the board in 2008.
“It is wonderful news that Tina is being recognized as a ‘Woman of Distinction’ by Sen. Borrello,” he said. “I can tell you her leadership, vision and passion is second to none. I know that the vulnerable people in our communities are provided much needed services from all Tina has done professionally over all these years."
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Zerbian’s commitment to serving others is evident in the success of CCA.
“Tina has dedicated herself to a life of service and helping others," Giglio said. "Under her guidance, the expansion of services provided by Cattaraugus Community Action, now Connecting Communities in Action is admirable. They do so many good things to improve the lives of others. I am so pleased that she is receiving this award.”
As a college student, Zerbian said she thought she would become an educator like her grandmother, sister and brother. While a graduate student, she started teaching at a camp for troubled youth, an experience that opened her eyes to greater needs in the community.
“I was working with kids who needed a lot more than an education. They had more serious issues impacting their lives,” she recalled. “I started thinking if I could help people address those issues, whether it be poverty or another adversity, it would make more of a difference.”
That realization led to a four-decade career devoted to helping others improve their lives and that of their families.
Under her leadership, CCA became the first not-for-profit weatherization agency in New York to manage the weatherization programs of four counties. As such, it is test program for the entire state.
In addition to CCA, Zerbian is a member of multiple boards and committees, including NYS Weatherization Policy Advisory Council, NYS Community Services Block Grant Advisory Council, NYS LIFE Steering Committee, NYS Community Action Association Board of Directors and the Board of Universal Primary Care.
Zerbian’s work has led to a number of awards and well-deserved recognitions, including being named Woman of the Year by the Enchanted Mountain Business and Professional Women’s Club (1990) and the Alumnus of the Year for Leadership Cattaraugus (2008).
She has also received the NYS Community Action Association’s Administrator of the Year Award (2000) and the “Friends of Civil Legal Services Award” from the New York State Unified Court System (2004). In 2019, she was inducted into the Notable Women in Human Services Hall of Fame.
Zerbian lives in Ellicottville with her husband, Tom. They have two adult sons and are expecting their first grandchild later this year.
“Our community is a better place to live because of Tina Zerbian,” Borrello said. “She is a leader in the very best sense of the word and it is my privilege to honor her as this year’s ‘Woman of Distinction.’”