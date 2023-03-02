DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A hunter who told authorities he killed and skinned what he thought were two coyotes, but later discovered they were a Connecticut family's pet German shepherds, has been criminally charged.

During a hearing in Danbury Superior Court on Wednesday that drew dozens of people including the dogs’ owners and animal rights advocates, Michael Konschak, 61, of Carmel, New York, said he was ashamed of what he did.

