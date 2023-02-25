MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — The sun was shining Friday afternoon as U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson strolled down the crushed limestone to the Knox & Kane Rail Trailhead.
Thompson, R-Pa., arrived at 1:30 p.m. to give a short speech and a copy of his recent remarks on the Congressional Record pertaining to the hard work of the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club, PA Wilds and volunteers for their efforts on the Knox & Kane Trail, which was named the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.
“We are so honored to have Congressman Thompson here on this cold, windy day,” club president Carolyn Stroup said. “We gather here today as a tribute to all the hard work our volunteers have done to make Knox & Kane Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year. And I’d just like to mention our appreciation to the members of the Mount Jewett Borough Council for helping to host this event.
“It is quite an honor for the congressman to visit our community and acknowledge our trail club and trail,” she said.
To begin the recognition ceremony, Stroup spoke a few words outlining the purpose for the gathering before introducing Mount Jewett Mayor Brianna Howard.
“Rep. Thompson is the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, he is doing really great work for our agriculture communities,” Howard said. “Thank you for being here today as we celebrate the big award for PA Trail of the Year.”
Howard also thanked Janie French, the head of the Headwaters Charitable Trust, the DCNR, Mount Jewett council, and others at the ceremony.
“This is just a big honor for our community and lots of loving hands have been fostering this trail everyday with lots of love,” she said.
With cheeks red from the bite of the cold wind, Thompson took center stage with a navy blue folder in his hand.
“It is an honor and privilege to be with all of you — the people who work so hard to really achieve this recognition,” Thompson began. “Great to be in the county, great to be in Mount Jewett. This is a county where people come together to get things done. Right. And what a difference that makes. And I am so honored — I always say that for me, serving what is now a third of the landmass in Pennsylvania, as we are up to 18 counties — is the fact that you all make me feel at home. You make me feel like a local boy. I love being a part of the communities I serve.”
After his remarks, Thompson went on to explain that he was not only honored to be back in McKean County but that he was also honored to be the first Pennsylvania congressman to sit as the chair in the U.S. House Agriculture Committee in 170 years.
According to Thompson, the first Pennsylvania congressman to serve in that seat held the seat back in 1820 (when the House Agriculture Committee was first formed) and was a Federalist. Then prior to the Civil War, a Democrat from Pennsylvania held the position which he now “has the privilege of serving.”
Thompson continued, “The speech I am about to read was read before the Congressional Record earlier this month, so this will be in the record for all times.
“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to congratulate the MJ2KB Trail Club for winning Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. This section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County is 7.8 miles long. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. Cross-country, skiing and snowmobiling are popular in the winter months. The Knox & Kane Rail Trail spans four counties in northern Pennsylvania and is a source of outdoor fun for the whole family whether you are local or a visitor passing through.
“The PA Trail of the Year Award is given by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help build enthusiasm and support for trails across the state and to raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s land and water trail network. Mr. Speaker, Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader through development by providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails,” Thompson continued.
He then closed up his blue folder and handed a copy of the official Congressional Record speech to Stroup.
“Congratulations to MJ2KB Trail Club for this tremendous accomplishment,” he said.
For more information about Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year, visit the MJ2KB website at https://www.mj2kbtrail.club/