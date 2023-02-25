Trail of the Year

Carolyn Stroup, president of the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Club, shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson Friday at the head of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail.

 Daniella Langianese

MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — The sun was shining Friday afternoon as U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson strolled down the crushed limestone to the Knox & Kane Rail Trailhead.

Thompson, R-Pa., arrived at 1:30 p.m. to give a short speech and a copy of his recent remarks on the Congressional Record pertaining to the hard work of the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club, PA Wilds and volunteers for their efforts on the Knox & Kane Trail, which was named the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.

