Congressional candidates in the new 23rd District reacted as one might expect to news late Monday that FBI agents had served a search warrant on the Mar-A-Lago home of former President Donald Trump.
While the former president issued a press statement on Monday saying the FBI had raided his home and laid siege to it before breaking into his safe, FBI agents contacted the Secret Service prior to serving the search warrant.
Trump was in New York City at the time preparing for a deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The search warrant was signed by a federal judge from the District of Columbia and is believed to involve classified documents illegally taken by Trump from the White House.
Trump had previously returned 15 boxes containing hundreds of classified documents to the National Archives and was in negotiations with the Department of Justice over the return of other documents.
Republican candidates in the Aug. 23 primary in the new 23rd Congressional District each defended the former president and blasted the Biden administration’s Department of Justice.
“I am a practicing attorney, not a politician, and I know this type of raid against President Trump is politically motivated and chilling,” said Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former GOP candidate for New York governor.
“The FBI, who for years attacked President Trump and his family, lied about the Russia hoax, and refused to prosecute Antifa as they burned down our cities, are now taking their political attacks to a new level,” Paladino said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The leadership of the FBI, under the Biden Administration has attacked parents, but done nothing as crime skyrockets in our streets.”
Paladino added: “President Trump is a friend, and I stand by him. When elected to Congress, I will work to save this nation from these disordered government agencies attacking our citizens rights.”
In Nick Langworthy’s statement, issued late Monday, the search for documents had President Joe Biden’s fingerprints on it. Langworthy is chairman of the New York state GOP Party.
“Joe Biden’s Justice Department puts the KGB to shame — and he’s single-handedly turning America into a banana republic,” Langworthy stated.
“This is political revenge being taken out on President Trump because they hate everything he — and we — stand for. Enough is enough. The only way to save America is to stop Biden,” Langworthy said.
“It’s time to clean house at the DOJ and purge the political hacks who have embedded themselves into our justice system and perverted it with their political agenda. We cannot allow the weaponizing of the DOJ for the sole purpose of eliminating political opponents to stand,” Langworthy added.
Paladino and Langworthy are in a primary battle in the new 23rd District which includes part of the traditional Southern Tier District plus the southern and eastern portions of Erie County. The others are: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties.
The winner will face Democrat Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer and chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party, in November.
Della Pia is also a candidate the Aug. 23 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, who resigned in May to take a lobbying job in Washington, D.C. He will face Republican Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman.
In a brief comment on the FBI serving a search warrant on Trump at Mar-A-Lago, a Della Pia spokesman said, “As a veteran with experience handling classified information, Max understands the critical importance of keeping state secrets secure.”
Sempolinski, a former Reed district aide, said, “I’m very disturbed by the raid at the former president’s home.”
He said, “There can be no political considerations when the FBI is enforcing the law or when any other government agency acts. This certainly appears to have political motivation and is an unprecedented act.”
Republican voters in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are eligible to vote in the Republican primary between Paladino and Langworthy and all voters in both counties may cast ballots on the same day in the special election.