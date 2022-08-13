Primary group

Nick Langworthy (top left) faces Carl Paladino (top right) in the Aug. 23 Republican primary for the new 23rd Congressional District of New York. Republican Joe Sempolinski (bottom left) faces Democrat Max Della Pia (bottom right) in a special election to finish out the current term.

Confusion continues to reign in the Aug. 23 special election in the 23rd Congressional District and in the Republican primary for the new 23rd District.

There are 10 days to go until the special election between Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Max Della Pia and the increasingly bitter Republican primary between Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former candidate for governor, and state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy.

