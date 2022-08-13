Confusion continues to reign in the Aug. 23 special election in the 23rd Congressional District and in the Republican primary for the new 23rd District.
There are 10 days to go until the special election between Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Max Della Pia and the increasingly bitter Republican primary between Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former candidate for governor, and state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. said Friday that many voters don’t know about either the special election or the Republican primary in the 23rd District.
Keis has endorsed Langworthy in the GOP primary. Despite Paladino’s better name recognition, he said, “I think Nick has made some inroads. He had good crowds in Olean.”
An independent poll last week showed the primary to be a dead heat between Langworthy and Paladino among likely primary voters.
Paladino, Keis said, is too polarizing. It would be difficult not to support Paladino if he wins, Keis added, but he finds it hard to see him as a congressman.
“Carl can be very vindictive,” he said. “Do you want that kind of person as a congressman?”
On Thursday, Paladino announced he had been endorsed by Republican Assemblyman David DiPietro of East Aurora, while Langworthy was endorsed by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and Allegany County Legislator Kevin Demick.
Langworthy has the endorsement of the Conservative Party and, if he wins the GOP primary, will be on two lines in November when running against Della Pia, a retired U.S. Air Force officer.
Della Pia is running in both the special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed’s seat until Dec. 31, as well as the November election in the new 23rd Congressional District. The new district includes much of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.
The congressional primary was pushed to August because of court proceedings and uncertainty about the new district lines in New York state. The redistricting resulted from New York losing a congressional seat because of population loss in the last U.S. Census.
Forty-four percent of the Republican vote in the new 23rd District is in southern and eastern Erie County — and that’s where the candidates are marshaling their resources.
“I see them hitting Erie County hard,” Keis said.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he makes it a policy not to endorse other candidates in a primary race like the one Paladino and Langworthy are in. “I am going to have to work with whoever the congressman is,” he said.
“People ask me all the time who I’m supporting,” Giglio added. “I just stay out of it. I don’t like intramural battles when we fight among ourselves.”
Giglio did make it clear he supports Sempolinski, a former aide to Reed and the Steuben County Republican chairman, in the special election.
Keis said the special election race between Sempolinski and Della Pia was quiet.
A primary and a special election for the same congressional seat in August is odd, Giglio acknowledged. “We just had a (primary election) in June. ... It’s a strange year.”
Giglio said the key to the Paladino-Langworthy primary will be name recognition and voter turnout.
Keis thinks the turnout in the GOP primary “is going to be horribly low. People are not used to voting in August.” He noted early voting starts today.
Keis, who is directing Langworthy’s Cattaraugus County campaign, said, “Nick’s signs keep disappearing. I know people sometimes take signs to put them in their own yard,” but he said he suspects Paladino supporters.
“I see the potential for things to get nastier,” Keis added.
Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi said Della Pia “has been pounding the pavement across the district. He’s been in every county. He’s running two elections — the special on Aug. 23 and the regular election in November.”
Puglisi said everyone’s eligible to vote in the special election in the 23rd District on Aug. 23 (outside Erie County).
Sempolinski’s “placeholder” candidacy in the special election further confuses voters, Puglisi added.
“Max is not a placeholder,” Puglisi said. “He’s running in both the special and the general elections. Max is a military vet who wants to represent everyone in the district.”
Puglisi said recent Republican votes in Congress may mean more voters voting for Democratic candidates instead of the opposition party (Republicans) picking up votes in mid-term elections.