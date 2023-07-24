OLEAN — A concert to support local veterans and people struggling with addiction is scheduled for Friday in Lincoln Park. Logan Zwack will perform a live set from 5 to 8 p.m. The concert is open to the public. Bring your own chair and beverages. Organizers are partnering with Winning Back Olean, and 70% of funds raised go to local organizations that help veterans and those with addictions.
