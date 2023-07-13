Concert to benefit veterans, addicts July 28
OLEAN — A concert to support local veterans and people struggling with addiction is scheduled for Friday, July 28 in Lincoln Park.
Logan Zwack will perform a live set from 5-8 p.m. The concert is open to the public. Bring your own chair and beverages.
Organizers are partnering with Winning Back Olean, and 70% of funds raised go to local organizations that help veterans and those with addictions.
*This has been updated to correct Logan Zwack's name, who was misidentified when first published.