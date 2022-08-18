OLEAN — Sales tax receipts partially recovered in July from gas tax holidays, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported.
The Office of the State Comptroller announced local sales tax collections across the state rose by 11.9% in July compared to the same month in 2021. Overall, $1.8 billion in local sales tax collections were reported, up $188 million from the previous year.
“Statewide local sales tax collections growth continued to be strong in July, despite the participation of many counties in the gas tax holiday,” said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. “However, it is important that local officials continue to monitor economic factors that impact overall sales tax revenues.”
In July, Allegany County saw collections of around $2.02 million, up 2.1% from July 2021. To date, collections total $16.38 million, up 5.6% from the first seven months of 2021.
Cattaraugus County saw collections of around $3.85 million, up 13.3% from July 2021. To date, collections total $28.39 million, up 6.1% from the first seven months of 2021.
Olean saw collections of around $409,080, up 62.2% from July 2021. To date, collections total $2.98 million, up 2.8% from the first seven months of 2021.
Salamanca saw collections of around $69,040, up 16% from July 2021. To date, collections total $490,057, up 2.2% from the first seven months of 2021.
Western New York saw collections of around $110.16 million, up 6.9% from July 2021. To date, collections total $765.8 million, up 7.7% from the first seven months of 2021.
The law, passed in mid-April with the state’s budget, exempted gasoline from an 8% prepaid sales tax. Originally, state officials estimated that drivers would save around $600 million in fuel costs.
Additionally, 24 of 62 counties waived in part their sales taxes on fuel due to the rising prices seen nationwide. While some counties elected to cap taxes on the first $2 of fuel price, Cattaraugus and Allegany county legislators chose to cap taxes at the first $3 of price.
In Cattaraugus County, sales taxes were capped at 12 cents per gallon, compared to 18 cents on a $4.50 gallon of gasoline. Higher savings were noted as gas prices inched toward $5 a gallon earlier this summer. Cattaraugus County’s gas tax holiday ends Dec. 31.
The cities of Olean and Salamanca are taxed a county rate of 8 cents per gallon plus the municipal 1.5% rate — typically, purchases in the cities are taxed at 2.5% county taxes plus the municipal rate — for a combined 14.75 cents per $4.50 gallon. However, most gas stations in Salamanca are located on the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory and do not collect federal, state, county or municipal taxes on gasoline.
In Allegany County, the normal 4.5% sales tax was capped at 14 cents per gallon, compared to a regular tax of 20.25 cents on a $4.50 gallon of gasoline. Allegany County’s gas tax holiday ends Aug. 31.
The Consumer Price Index saw prices up 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July — down slightly from the 9.1% recorded in June.
Monthly sales tax distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities are based on estimates by the Department of Taxation and Finance. In the third month of each calendar year quarter, these distributions are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. Those adjustments were made in June for the second quarter, which explains — along with gas tax holidays — the steep declines reported by area counties and cities.
Western New York had a 23.6% dip across the region in June compared to June 2021, including a 33.5% decline in Allegany County, a 35.5% decline in Cattaraugus County, a 52.5% decline in the city of Olean, and a 41.3% decline in Salamanca.