OLEAN — Sales tax receipts partially recovered in July from gas tax holidays, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported.

The Office of the State Comptroller announced local sales tax collections across the state rose by 11.9% in July compared to the same month in 2021. Overall, $1.8 billion in local sales tax collections were reported, up $188 million from the previous year.

